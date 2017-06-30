Embassy Healthcare Community gets visit from 185th ARW Honor Guard

The 185th Air Refueling Wing Honor Guard helped refuel some special adults Friday in Sergeant Bluff.



The fourth of July celebrations got started early in Sergeant Bluff.

Residents of the Embassy Healthcare facility got a serenade of the national anthem.



They were also visited by kids from the Little Lamb preschool as it was a special pajama day for them.



But they all got to enjoy the Guardsmen salute and anthem song to honor a day in history that is celebrated across the U.S.



The guardsmen say it's a pleasure to remind everyone of the importance of this day.



"Well it's very important to honor the flag and since a lot of these individuals can't get out and enjoy the 4th of July festivities, we thought we would bring the festivities here so they could enjoy festivities here," said Master Sergeant Kimberly Carda, 185th Air Honor Guard.



Afterwards the kids from the Little Lamb Preschool handed out cards to the residents of the Embassy Healthcare Community.