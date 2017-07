Independence Day is approaching fast, which means people are getting ready to shoot off fireworks.

But there is one group people need to be aware of when they get ready to celebrate the holiday.

It's their pets.

Officials with the Siouxland Humane Society say the fireworks can sound like a war zone to them.

For animal shelters, July 5th is one of the busiest days of the year, with animals found miles from their homes- confused, disoriented and exhausted.

Officials advise to not take pets to firework shows and to leave them at home.

When leaving them at home, make sure a radio or TV is on to muffle the sound of fireworks.

Also put them in a room where they feel safe.