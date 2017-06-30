Freedom Park closed during part of 4th of July holiday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Freedom Park closed during part of 4th of July holiday

Posted:
By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -

South Sioux City Police will be restricting access all along the riverfront during peak hours on the Fourth of July, including Freedom Park.

The reason is that people attempt to use city parks and property to discharge fireworks.

They're anticipating more people using them since Iowa is selling fireworks this year as well. 

So Freedom Park will be blocked off from access from 9 p.m. to midnight on Fourth of July.

No one will be able to get past Riverview Drive and East Ninth Street. 

The G Street and Foundry Road entry will also be closed off.

East 17th Street in the area of Arbor Apartments will also be blocked.

The goal is to protect the Vietnam Wall and other parts of the wall from getting damaged.

"We want to protect all the work that's been done and all of the important memorial aspect of the park down there," said Lt. Chris Chernock, Operations Supervisor for the South Sioux City Police Dept. "It is not for shooting off fireworks and things like that."

People can still go to the park before it is closed off, but they cannot use fireworks or they will be cited.

People will be able to use the park again during the pre-dawn hours of July 5th.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.