Freedom Park closed during part of 4th of July holiday

South Sioux City Police will be restricting access all along the riverfront during peak hours on the Fourth of July, including Freedom Park.

The reason is that people attempt to use city parks and property to discharge fireworks.

They're anticipating more people using them since Iowa is selling fireworks this year as well.

So Freedom Park will be blocked off from access from 9 p.m. to midnight on Fourth of July.

No one will be able to get past Riverview Drive and East Ninth Street.

The G Street and Foundry Road entry will also be closed off.

East 17th Street in the area of Arbor Apartments will also be blocked.

The goal is to protect the Vietnam Wall and other parts of the wall from getting damaged.

"We want to protect all the work that's been done and all of the important memorial aspect of the park down there," said Lt. Chris Chernock, Operations Supervisor for the South Sioux City Police Dept. "It is not for shooting off fireworks and things like that."

People can still go to the park before it is closed off, but they cannot use fireworks or they will be cited.

People will be able to use the park again during the pre-dawn hours of July 5th.