Kansas City ruins Explorers' homecoming

Omar Garcia notched four hits, drove in a run and scored twice, and Kansas City spoiled the Explorers' homecoming with a 10-8 win on Friday.

The T-Bones (22-17) clubbed 12 hits in the game, getting the scoring started in the second inning with a two-run home run by Leonardo Rojas. Kansas City added three runs in the third inning for a 5-0 lead.

Sioux City (22-16), returning to Lewis and Clark after a 10-game road trip, responded in the bottom of the third with a four-run inning. Tony Campana scored on a bad throw to third, and Nate Samson scored on a wild pitch, before Dylan Kelly added a two-run single. Kelly was 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Kansas City responded with four unanswered runs. Joe Jackson hit an RBI single in the fourth, Garcia drove in a run with a single in the fifth, and the T-Bons got two more in the sixth.

Jayce Ray stopped the bleeding with a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth. It was Ray's fourth home run of the year, and it upped his RBI total to 23 for the season.

Each team scored a run in the ninth for the final 10-8 tally. Josh Vitters and Tony Campana each had two hits and a run scored for the X's.

The T-Bones pull within a half-game of the Explorers in the Central Division standings. Both still trail first-place Lincoln. Just 2.5 games separates first and fourth place in the division.

Sioux City and Kansas City continue their series Saturday. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.