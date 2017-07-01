'Truckin' Through Nebraska' heads through Crofton for Q125

Crofton is looking back into Nebraska history this weekend in celebration of its Q125.

A mobile children's museum celebrating Nebraska's 150th Statehood rolled into town on Friday night and opened it's doors Saturday morning. Museum manager Will Voelker says the museum is all about learning and having fun.

"It's called trucking through Nebraska, and we're taking a mobile children's museum throughout the state to 42 different towns so that kids can learn about Nebraska history while also having fun.

The museum, which makes 42 stops throughout the state, will be in Crofton through Saturday. Voelker explains the main goal is to teach kids about Nebraska history through different hands-on activities.

"A big reason why we do this is because we believe in learning while also having fun. So we think it's so important that kids are not only having fun here, because they always do, but they also learn a lot about Nebraska history. One of our favorite exhibits, one of the kids favorite exhibits, is a questioning game on the inside. It's called AgriQuest. They kind of have quiz questions about Nebraska history, but they learn while also having fun."

Voelker says the response to the museum has been overwhelmingly positive.

"Everyone we've talked to has been very exited that it's in the community. We talk to a lot of people, especially in Western Nebraska, Northern Nebraska, where they say, you know we don't get to go to the Omaha Children's Museum, or Lincoln Children's Museum, or even museums like Kearney and those areas just because it's so far."

Crofton's Q125 celebration runs through July 4th, and will have food vendors and activities such as fireworks, a street dance, a Firemen's Open House, an outdoor history pageant, and a beard and costume contest.