Iowa election official says he'll share public voter data

Iowa's Secretary of State will share some information requested by a commission investigating voter fraud during the 2016 election.

Paul Pate said he'll only provide voter registration information that is public record.

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity asked secretaries of state for about a dozen points of voter data.

The request included asking for the last four digits of voters' Social Security numbers.

Pate said he won't provide personal voter information like Social Security numbers, because it's forbidden under state law.