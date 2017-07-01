Iowa election official says he'll share public voter data - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa election official says he'll share public voter data

Posted:
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Iowa's Secretary of State will share some information requested by a commission investigating voter fraud during the 2016 election. 

Paul Pate said he'll only provide voter registration information that is public record.

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity asked secretaries of state for about a dozen points of voter data. 

The request included asking for the last four digits of voters' Social Security numbers.

Pate said he won't provide personal voter information like Social Security numbers, because it's forbidden under state law.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.