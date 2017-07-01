Okoboji200 brings awareness to human trafficking - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Okoboji200 brings awareness to human trafficking

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KTIV) -

A bike ride to bring awareness to a serious issue took place today.

The Okoboji200 kicked off in West Des Moines, Iowa at five this morning.

This event has been going on for six years to raise money to fight human trafficking.

They plan to arrive at Arnolds Park early tonight.

The riders, go as an entire group, the whole 200 miles.

They hope to raise $150,000 this year.

