Crawford County Sheriff's Office gets new rescue boat

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office has reached it's goal in getting a rescue boat.

The boat will be named in honor of Yoana Acosta.  

She drowned in January after the vehicle she was riding in plunged into a local river.

Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler says they raised more $57,000.

The money will also be used for a building to store the boat.

The building will be named in honor of Bode Lloyd, of Kiron.

The 18-year-old drowned in March of last year when the boat he was in capsized.

A dedication ceremony will take place in August.

When it comes to the crash that killed Acosta, 25-year-old Ramon Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide.

He also faces felony drug charges and providing alcohol to minors.

Investigators say Hernandez was driving a car that went through a farm field before the crash.

Court records show his trial is now scheduled for September.

It was suppose to start on July 11th.

