Thursday night tornado confirmed in Cedar County

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Severe storms rolled through Siouxland Thursday night producing large hail, gusty winds and several funnel clouds.

There was also a tornado that has been confirmed by the National Weather Service in Omaha.

The tornado touched down in Cedar County northwest of Fordyce.

It was on the ground for 26 minutes and traveled for 14.4 miles parallel to Highway 12 before lifting back up south of Wynot.

The twister was rated as a strong EF1 tornado with estimated winds of 100 miles per hour.

