Nebraska fire departments receive Fire Assistance Grants

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Four local fire departments in Nebraska are receiving funds to help improve their departments.  

In total 70 rural fire districts are receiving more than $219,000 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grants from the Nebraska Forest Service.

Over the past 20 years, nearly $3.5 million has been awarded to 368 fire departments. 

Departments from Battle Creek ($1,750), Creighton ($3,700), Homer ($4,000) and Ponca (225) all received funds this year. 

