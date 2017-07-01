Stolen truck leads to Sioux City Police pursuit

Sioux City Police responded to a burglary at 1800 11th Street at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Officials say a Sutter truck had been stolen from the lot, and driven through the business's fencing.

A short time later, officials located the truck and attempted to stop it.

The truck fled from officials for several miles before running into a fire hydrant at 14th and Ingleside.

The suspect, Christopher Aunquoe, then fled on food and was caught soon after.

Officials say Aunquoe has parole warrants out of Kansas for Kidnapping, Robbery, and Aggravated Assault.

Anyone with any information in this case is urged to contact Sioux City Police at 712-279-6440,