Stolen truck leads to Sioux City Police pursuit - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Stolen truck leads to Sioux City Police pursuit

Posted:

Sioux City Police responded to a burglary at 1800 11th Street at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Officials say a Sutter truck had been stolen from the lot, and driven through the business's fencing.

A short time later, officials located the truck and attempted to stop it.

The truck fled from officials for several miles before running into a fire hydrant at 14th and Ingleside.

The suspect, Christopher Aunquoe, then fled on food and was caught soon after.

Officials say Aunquoe has parole warrants out of Kansas for Kidnapping, Robbery, and Aggravated Assault.

Anyone with any information in this case is urged to contact Sioux City Police at 712-279-6440,

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.