Siouxlanders enjoyed Saturday in the Park

By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

It was a beautiful day for Saturday in the Park.

From the time the park opened Siouxlanders from across the region poured in.

Some for the bands, others for the delicious variety of foods from 20 different food trucks.

And for those trying to keep cool, plenty of giant snow cones.

Everyone had their own reason for coming out to enjoy a Saturday in the Park.

 "I like seeing all the different bands that perform and all the food that they offer," said Ashley Storesund Food & Music Lover.

"Today has been awesome, it's my first time being here, it's a great fun day, trying to stay cool, it's amazing," said Bonnie Hoffman, Music Lover.

"Seeing my friends, a get together eating food, the food is good, the music its alright and the fireworks," said Dylan Deodadillo, Food Lover.

More than 25,000 people were expected to attend Saturday in the park. 

