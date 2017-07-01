Quiet night with more storm chances Sunday

Saturday was a gorgeous day with highs right near average in the mid 80s and plenty of sunshine.



A few thundershowers got going in the afternoon in our southern counties but most of us stayed dry.



Conditions will be mostly clear as we head through the night with seasonal lows.



Sunday will be a little warmer and a bit more humid as well as we climb to near 90 degrees.



In the afternoon and early evening we could fire off a few more storms and those have the potential to be strong to severe with large hail and strong winds the main threats.



Monday will be a little cooler but pretty similar to Sunday.



More storm chances will be with us for the Fourth of July; those do not look severe at this time.



Some lingering storms will be possible Wednesday before calmer conditions prevail.



After a few days in the 80s highs look to return to the 90s starting Thursday.