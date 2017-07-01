After 73 years a war hero is laid to rest in Northwest Iowa

An American hero now has his final resting place.

After 73 years Staff Sgt. Byron Nelson's remains have been laid to rest in his hometown of Primghar, Iowa.

"My grandfather not only died in this plane but he was a hero. he really was. It's easy to say that 'oh, he's a hero" says Sgt. Nelson's grandson Ron Reifenstahl.

Sgt. Nelson's plane was gunned down by the Germans in 1944.

His unit was carrying out a bombing mission in Italy.

"A big mortar came through the front and probably clipped off of him and it actually hit another guy, it knocked him unconscious in the aircraft. The other gunner was already dead. So, he was already going down. My grandfather was probably hit pretty hard and what he did was he actually went back to the other guy that was knocked out, put a parachute on him and threw him out of the plane" says Reifenstahl.

Sgt. Nelson gave the ultimate sacrifice for the country and over 7 decades later the military was finally able to identify his remains.

New DNA technology confirmed the remains in Italy were his.

Now, he's able to rest peaceful in his hometown.

"It's actually an incredible honor. The United States is not going to rest until every missing in action solider or service member is accounted for so, it's a great honor for me to be part of the welcoming home of Staff Sgt. Nelson" says Greg Mosser with the United States Army Reserve.

The Primghar community came together to see Sgt. Nelson at his final resting place.

"And when you see the number of community members that came out to honor this individual, Staff Sgt. Nelson, it's incredible. It really gives me a great feeling inside because we do this all the time in the Army, serve the country, a lot of patriotic feelings but, to see the number of the public that came out to celebrate his coming home is really heartwarming" says Mosser.