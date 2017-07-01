Arnolds Park business fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Arnolds Park business fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KTIV) -

An Arnolds Park building fire Saturday afternoon caused an estimated $20,000 in damage.  

The Arnolds Park and Okoboji Fire and Rescue received a report of smoke at the Central Emporium in Arnolds Park Saturday at 12:20 p.m.

Officials say the fire was next to a service entrance.

The fire was under control with in 12 minutes of the department arriving.

Officials say damage to the building was limited to the area where it started, but those damages caused an estimate 20-thousand dollars to the building and merchandise. 

Officials say the cause of the fire was due to a discarded smoking material catching a bag of garbage on fire.

No injuries were reported. 

