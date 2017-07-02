New Iowa legislation allows breweries to sell beer

If you are not sure where to consume your next glass of fine wine, you may want to pop into a local brewery.

Starting today new Iowa legislation allows for breweries to now serve wine.

Previously wine could not be served at breweries.

But, wineries could serve and sell beer.

The owner of Jackson Street Brewery says this new legislation levels the playing field.

"We have 8 beer son tap, a wide variety of beers but some people just want wine, some people won't come in because we don't have wine, now everybody can come in and get what they want," said David Winslow, Owner, Jackson St. Brewery.

Winslow adds that they will be featuring more Iowa produced wines.

If you are new to the wine tasting, you can always start off with a wine flight which is a sample that features several different tasting portions so you can explore your palate.