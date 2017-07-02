Sioux City weather in 2017 at the halfway point

It may be hard to believe but we are halfway through 2017 already!



After six months Sioux City has seen highs as warm as 96 degrees (on June 21st) and as cold as 10 degrees (on January 4th and 5th).



There have been 13 days in the 90s (all in June) and 4 days in the teens (all in January).



Through the first six months we've seen the most days with highs in the 70s (30).



As far as precipitation goes we are running behind by 2.76 inches on the year.



This was compounded by a June that was well below average on rainfall.