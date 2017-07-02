Sioux City weather in 2017 at the halfway point - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City weather in 2017 at the halfway point

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

It may be hard to believe but we are halfway through 2017 already!

After six months Sioux City has seen highs as warm as 96 degrees (on June 21st) and as cold as 10 degrees (on January 4th and 5th).

There have been 13 days in the 90s (all in June) and 4 days in the teens (all in January).

Through the first six months we've seen the most days with highs in the 70s (30).

As far as precipitation goes we are running behind by 2.76 inches on the year.

This was compounded by a June that was well below average on rainfall.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.