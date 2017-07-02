Top-ranked teams shine in Storm Lake Tornado Classic - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Top-ranked teams shine in Storm Lake Tornado Classic

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

    --HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
    BISHOP HEELAN 11 ALTA-AURELIA 1 F/6
    AKRON-WESTFIELD 10 CHEROKEE 5
    S.C. NORTH 5 STORM LAKE 4
    S.C. NORTH 3 RIVER VALLEY 2

    --HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
    GEHLEN CATHOLIC 3 AKRON-WESTFIELD 1

