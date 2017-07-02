Explorers lose second game of homestand to Kansas City; drop third straight

After losing their homecoming game - following a 10-game road trip - 10-8, the Explorers lost Saturday night to the T-Bones 6-2.

The X's have now lost three straight games and fall to third place in the Central Division.

T-Bone second baseman Patrick Brady got the scoring started in the 2nd inning. A single to right-center field scored Brett Wiley.

Later in the inning, Leonardo Rojas shot a ball back up the middle for an RBI single to give the T-Bones a 2-0 lead.

In the 3rd inning, Marcus Lemon sent the first pitch he saw sailing over the right field scoreboard for a solo home run.

X's starter, Alex White, gave up all 6 runs, 4 earned, on 7 hits in 5 innings.

Sioux City squandered a number of opportunities at the plate.

Brian Fortier struck out with two outs and the bases loaded in the 1st inning. LeVon Washington struck out swinging in the 3rd inning with a man on third.

Explorers' batters struck out 15 times Saturday night.

Jayce Ray led Sioux City with two hits. Washington and John Bennie knocked in the Explorers' two runs.

The final game of the series against Kansas City is Sunday night at 6:05 p.m.