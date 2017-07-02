Volunteers help to tear down, clean up SITP - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Volunteers help to tear down, clean up SITP

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Another Saturday in the Park is in the records books. 

And while it didn't take a day to set up the annual free concert festival, it took less than that to clean up after it.

Today hundreds of volunteers from across Siouxland came to tear down the stage, and help clean-up Grandview Park both inside and out. 

Crews began early this morning, removing barriers and scaffolding around Grandview Park and on the Bandshell Stage. 

While crews were hard at work on the stage, volunteers where just as busy helping pick up trash around Grandview Park. 

And timing was of the essence for the volunteers, as they needed to get the Bandshell ready for tonight's Municipal Band Concert. 

The patriotic-themed concert begins at 7-30.

Music from the movie "The Incredibles" will also be featured. 

