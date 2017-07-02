Dakota City woman is sewing for a cause

A Dakota City woman is on a mission to help raise funds for the new Interpretive Center that's being built at Siouxland Freedom Park.

She's using her sewing skills to make towels and pillows.

She uses the funds raised to donate to the park.

"I had the idea from a news broadcast saying that they still need lots of money for the center and so I have an embroidery machine and so I decided that I would try to put that to good use" says Lois Shock.

For Schock, the end result is all about honoring those who have served.

It's a cause she holds dear to her heart.

"I have a brother who was in the front lines in Vietnam, in the infantry so he saw a lot of action and a lot of friends and classmates who also were over there. And so, I thought that this maybe would be a good way to pay tribute to the sacrifices that they did for us to be able to celebrate the days that we celebrate every single year" says Schock.

The pillows she creates represent all four branches of the military.

Her towels have several different images to choose from.

And the money raised all goes towards helping to thank a veteran.

"I just am humbled that this project has taken off the way it did. I'm so happy about how it's going. My friends who were in Vietnam, they just are thanking me constantly and all I can do is thank them back and that's the whole project point" says Schock.

Giving back to those who gave all for us.

If you'd like to purchase one of Schock's towels or pillows send an email to thnksvets@yahoo.com