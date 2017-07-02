Four people die after vehicle hits two motorcycles Saturday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Four people die after vehicle hits two motorcycles Saturday

(AP) -

Authorities say four people from Iowa died this weekend after another vehicle crossed the center line of a Western Nebraska highway and struck the motorcycles they were riding on.

The Nebraska State Patrol is trying to determine what caused the crash on U.S. Highway 26 south of Lake McConaughy around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The four people who died were riding on two motorcycles. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a Colorado hospital for treatment of injuries.

Fifty-four-year-old Sheila Matheny and 61-year-old James Matheny, who are from Bedford, Iowa, were on one motorcycle.

The other riders were 58-year-old Michal Weese and 59-year-old Jerolyn Weese from Council Bluffs, Iowa.

