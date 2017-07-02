More isolated storms possible to start the work week

Temperatures were pretty similar on Sunday to what we saw Saturday but humidity increased making it feel warmer.



The day started with a few thunderstorms in the early morning hours and some more developed along a stalled boundary during the afternoon hours across parts of the area.



The storm threat will be diminishing as we go through the early evening and we'll see mostly clear skies.



Temperatures will remain seasonal but humidity will stay high through the next few days.



We'll also have more isolated storms Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning.



Some of those could produce large hail and damaging winds.



The boundary will move away from the area Wednesday and we will be dry for the latter half of the work week.



Temperatures will be returning to the 90s starting Thursday and we'll keep the above average highs into the weekend.