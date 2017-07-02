More isolated storms possible to start the work week - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

More isolated storms possible to start the work week

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Temperatures were pretty similar on Sunday to what we saw Saturday but humidity increased making it feel warmer.

The day started with a few thunderstorms in the early morning hours and some more developed along a stalled boundary during the afternoon hours across parts of the area.

The storm threat will be diminishing as we go through the early evening and we'll see mostly clear skies.

Temperatures will remain seasonal but humidity will stay high through the next few days.

We'll also have more isolated storms Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

Some of those could produce large hail and damaging winds.

The boundary will move away from the area Wednesday and we will be dry for the latter half of the work week.

Temperatures will be returning to the 90s starting Thursday and we'll keep the above average highs into the weekend.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.