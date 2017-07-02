Siouxland strongman wins three gold medals at power lifting world championships

Mason Cabney is one of the strongest junior power lifters in the world.

But the muscles didn't always show.

"I think I went into high school, I almost weighed 100 pounds on the dot," said Cabney.

His one rep max on bench press and squat - 135 pounds.

"Pretty pathetic I'd say (laughter)," said Cabney.

To be a star on the gridiron for the East High Black Raiders, Mason needed to hit the iron. And the gym became his second home.

"I got real good at it pretty quickly and I just wanted to continue that," said Cabney.

Mason dropped the pigskin, stacked the weights, and got to work.

"I squat like three times a week, bench four times, and deadlift twice a week," said Cabney.

60 pounds, and even more sweat and steel later, Mason competed in his first power lifting competition.

"I believe I was 16-years-old, so I think 2014, it was in Des Moines," said Cabney.

He finished first in his weight class. But that was just the start.

Fast-forward ten competitions, Mason is flying halfway across the world to compete in the International Power Lifting World Championships as a member of Team USA.

"It's basically the biggest competition," said Cabney.

Mason chalked up, buckled in, and narrowed his focus to defeat nineteen other power lifters from around the globe.

After the squat competition, the 11-hour trip to Belarus seemed like it might be short-lived.

"Right when I was in the hole, so on the very bottom, my glute strained, and it was pretty painful," said Cabney.

But five years of complete dedication never distracted Mason from the ultimate goal.

"I took gold in squat, gold in deadlift, and gold in total," said Cabney.

That total - 1,472 pounds - good enough for first overall with 30 pounds to spare. And a world record in the deadlift to boot.

"It all came together and it was an awesome moment," said Cabney.

Mason bench pressed 308 pounds, squatted 546 pounds, and deadlifted 618 pounds.

He's training now for nationals in Florida where he hopes to qualify for the world championships, again, in Canada.