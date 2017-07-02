Explorers swept by T-Bones at home

Jordan Edgerton recorded three hits, drove in two runs and scored twice, and Kansas City completed the sweep of the Explorers with a 6-4 win on Sunday.

Dylan Kelly pushed Sioux City (22-18) out to an early led with a two-run double in the first inning. Kelly had a good night at the plate, going 2-for-4 with three RBI.

Kansas City (23-17) scored on a fielder's choice in the second, and got two more in the fourth. Edgerton hit an RBI double, and Sioux City starter Hobbs Johnson walked in a run with the bases loaded.

Kelly came up big again in the fifth inning, lacing a double to the right field corner. Jayce Ray scored on the play, but LeVon Washington was thrown out at home, which led to Explorers manager Steve Montgomery being ejected from the game.

The T-Bones closed it out with a three-run seventh inning. Kyle Petty hit an RBI single, and Edgerton notched his second RBI with a single. Petty was 2-for-4 for the T-Bones, while Marcus Lemon was 3-for-5 with a run scored.

Johnson gave up three earned runs in 5.1 innings, with seven strikeouts. Tony Campana and Ray were each 2-for-5.

The X's are back at Lewis and Clark Park on Monday to start a three-game series with St. Paul. First pitch for game one is at 7:05 p.m.