ATV crash sends South Sioux City, NE man to the hospital

An ATV crash Sunday in George, Iowa injured two people. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says John Jager, Jr. of South Sioux City, Nebraska was driving the ATV northbound on a city street when he braked excessively in an attempt to make the vehicle spin 180 degrees. Authorities say Jager lost control, causing the ATV to flip onto its side.

Jager and a passenger were both injured. Jager was taken to Sheldon Sanford hospital; the passenger apparently wasn't transported.

Jager was cited for operating a non-registered vehicle on the roadway, careless driving, and reckless driving.

Authorities say alcohol may have been a factor in the incident, which remains under investigation.