US ship sails near disputed island, raising China's hackles

WASHINGTON (AP) -

A U.S. Navy destroyer in the South China Sea has sailed near a tiny island disputed by three Asian governments as part of an operation challenging those claims.
   
A U.S. defense official says the USS Stethem conducted a routine "right of innocent passage" exercise on Sunday.
   
Such exercises are used to bolster the argument that nations cannot claim that prior notice is required before passing through territorial waters as allowed under international agreement.
   
China claims Triton Island and is accusing the U.S. of trespassing. Taiwan and Vietnam also claim the island.
   
China's foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang says the U.S. action constitutes "a serious political and military provocation."
   
The U.S. Pacific Fleet has no comment on China's statement or specifics about the Stethem's operations.

