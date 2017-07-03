LAKES AREA NEWS: DNR warns against shooting fireworks out of boats

The heavy volume of boats that will be on the water over the 4th, along with the nearby availability of fireworks, is causing concern among Department of Natural Resources Lake Patrol enforcement officers. One of those officers, Jeff Morrison, tells KTIV's news partner, KUOO news shooting fireworks from a boat is a recipe for disaster.

"I'm pretty sure that boats and fireworks aren't going to mix real well. I'm a little bit concerned about that. I think we probably want to leave the fireworks on land. And then they want to check obviously with the various cities to find out how they're handling the fireworks change because they don't want to run awry on that. But I'm afraid that fireworks and boats aren't going to mix real well and I hope we don't see much of that," Jeff Morrison, a DNR officer said.

And Morrison says with more people wanting to be together on the water, that it's important not to overload your boat.

"There is a passenger capacity assigned to your boat and you need to be conscious of that and don't overload your boat. Particularly with the rough conditions that we're going to have, an overloaded boat could be at risk and very highly at risk. So don't overload the boat and then make sure that you've got a wearable life jacket for everybody on board the boat," Morrison said.

Morrison also once again reminds everyone that they have the required safety equipment on board to make sure your lights are working.