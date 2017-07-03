Macy's 4th of July Fireworks display features more than 60,000 shells, launched from 5 barges

It's considered by many to be the nation's most spectacular annual show, the Macy's 4th of July fireworks.



Before you get to see it, hundreds of people work hard to set it up.



Right now, it's up to the fireworks designers and pyrotechnicians.



Of course, it's not just beautiful, the fireworks show is also a magnificent example of computer technology and



More than 50 pyrotechnicians work for nearly two weeks before the show to put it all together. There are 60,000 aerial shells with nearly 20,000 pounds of explosive material.



They put them all on the barges and each mortar is connected to an electronic match.



It may not look spectacular at this moment but just wait until July 4th.



Gary Souza, a fireworks designer said, "It's a process where we shop around the world, get together with Macy's, come up with the score -- a beautiful musical soundtrack this year recorded by the West Point Band. And then we take that, listen to it, put it to our inventory in our minds of fireworks we've seen around the world. We put that all together and bring one of the most spectacular shows that Macy's has ever done. 60,000 aerial shells and effects. Five barges on the East River all synchronized to this musical score."



The show begins at 7 p.m. here on NBC and KTIV. The fireworks go off at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday.