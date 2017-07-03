Uber customers charged almost $900 for a single ride

A couple in Milwaukee may have to shell out almost $900 for a single Uber ride.

They used Uber to go to a festival last week.

Thousands of people who go to Summerfest, Uber is one option for transportation. This is the service Keith Tubin and his family used Wednesday night and regularly in the past.

Keith Tubin, an Uber rider said, "$200 to get to the first stop. We asked if he could take us a couple more places, he said no problem. He put it in the computer. I wake up the next morning with a fraud alert on the credit card. $898."

Reporter: "Did you believe him when he told you how much it cost?"

Audra Tubin, an Uber rider said, "No, I thought he was joking, honestly, I think I actually said that, 'you are kidding me, right?' And he said 'no, $898.'"

Tubin says the upfront cost was $214 to an address on 55th Street in Milwaukee.

They added a stop on the east side and two in Brookfield.

Reporter: "The driver did not tell you how much it will cost?"

Keith Tubin said, "Not at all. He just put it in his little computer and said 'hey, where do you want to go, give me the address' and off we go."

In e-mails back and forth, Uber says the surge price was 8.6 times the normal cost and upfront price is no longer relevant when stops are added.

This is the receipt from Uber - the map shows a roundabout trip and the total cost.

Audra Tubin, Uber Rider said, "We thought maybe they will negotiate because nobody said anything and when he contacted them they said 'noting, we can't do anything.'"

Here's Uber's response to the Tubins: "We have reviewed the trip. The fare you were charged is within our estimate for a trip from your pickup location to destination. As a result, the fare was not adjusted."

Keith Tubin said, "We could have rented a limo for the whole night and had room for other people and probably, you know, saved money."