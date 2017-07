The Sloan fire chief confirmed a man died in a house fire near Sloan, Iowa Monday morning.

The chief said the victim was in a second house behind the main house at 2251 Highway 141.



The chief said he believes the man died from smoke inhalation.



The state fire marshal and Woodbury County Sheriff's Officer are investigating the incident.

