Storms possible into the July 4th Holiday

After quite the pleasant weekend in Siouxland aside from a few isolated storms, the workweek will be starting off fairly quiet as well. A frontal boundary is stalled to our south currently and that will keep a more humid feel in the air but temperatures will be close to seasonable levels, rising into the upper 80s. This stationary front will also keep the chance of storms in the forecast today into tonight with the best chance arriving Tuesday into early Wednesday. An isolated strong to severe storm isn't out of the question with gusty winds and hail being the primary concerns.

Make sure you continue to monitor our latest forecast. I'm not expecting a washout for the 4th of July but if you do have any outdoor plans, make sure you grab an umbrella just in case. Moisture exits as we work through our Wednesday with high pressure taking back over for the latter half of the workweek. Sunshine will prevail right into this weekend with our next chance of a storm not arriving until Saturday. Temperatures will be on the rise through the week with 90s expected by Wednesday and Thursday as a strong ridge begins to build in. Highs look to dip back closer to average into the weekend but quickly rise back into the 90s as we start next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer