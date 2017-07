The community of Crofton, Nebraska celebrating 125 years this 4th of July weekend.



One of the big attractions a huge parade.

There were 140 entries including KTIV.

KTIV's Anchor Sheila Brummer and Meteorologist T.J. Springer were out "Flinging Bings" from Palmer Candy.

They were impressed with the big crowd, great food and "The Lewis and Clark" Pulley Museum.

The birthday party for Crofton will continue through the 4th of July.