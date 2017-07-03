AG NEWS: Osceola Ag Safety Day on August 21 in Sibley

For farmers, safety on the farm is paramount.

And this is especially true for children.

To help educate on ag safety, Osceola County will be holding their Ag Safety Day on August 21 at the Osceola County Fairgrounds in Sibley.

The event is open to kids ages 4 through 12.

Each session will feature age-appropriate hands-on activities.

You must pre-register by August 2.

You can pre-register through Iowa State University Extension.