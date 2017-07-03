Storm Lake police confirm drowning at AWAYSIS Park

Storm Lake Public Safety Director Mark Prosser said a drowning happened at AWAYSIS Park Beach Monday.



Prosser said multiple agencies were called to AWAYSIS Park on East Lakeshore Drive for a missing person.

Prosser said a body has been recovered and an investigation is underway.



The Storm Lake Police Department was assisted by the Buena Vista County Sheriff's Department, the Buena Vista County Joint Dive Team, the Storm Lake Fire Department, the Buena Vista County EMS, an Iowa State Patrol Aircraft, the Iowa DNR and the Buena Vista County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He said more details will be released later.