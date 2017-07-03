New Iowa baseball and softball rankings

--IHSBCA BASEBALL RANKINGS
Class 4A (Record)
1. Johnston (26-3)
2. Dowling, West Des Moines (27-4)
3. Iowa City West (25-7)
4. Southeast Polk (22-10)
5. Ankeny Centennial (21-11)
6. Iowa City, City High (24-10)
7. Indianola (26-6)
8. Epworth, Western Dubuque (26-4)
9. Prairie, Cedar Rapids (20-11)
10. Urbandale (21-12)
Others:
Lewis Central (20-6); Waukee (20-11); Valley, West Des Moines (20-14)
Class 3A (Record)
1. Davenport, Assumption (30-3)
2. Harlan (24-2)
3. Vinton-Shellsburg (27-3)
4. Saydel (24-4)
5. Marion (24-7)
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (21-7)
7. Gilbert (21-7)
8. Bishop Heelan, Sioux City (23-11)
9. Knoxville (23-6)
10. Decorah (18-5)
Others:
Wahlert, Dubuque (19-12); North Polk (20-6); Waverly-Shell Rock (18-7); Fairfield (21-8)
Class 2A – FINAL (Record)
1. New Hampton (26-2)
2. Treynor (26-3)
3. Wilton (21-5)
4. Dike- New Hartford (24-3)
5. Woodward-Granger (26-3)
6. Cascade, Western Dubuque (23-6)
7. Beckman, Dyersville (21-11)
8. Van Meter (24-3)
9. Regina, Iowa City (21-7)
10. Forest City (23-3)
Others:
Alta/Aurelia (17-9); Estherville Lincoln Central (19-6); Monticello (19-5); PCM, Monroe (16-8); West Marshall (24-5)
Class 1A – FINAL (Record)
1. North Linn (33-2)
2. Newman Catholic, Mason City (23-3)
3. Martensdale-St. Mary's (32-3)
4. Akron-Westfield (24-2)
5. Exira, EHK (19-1)
6. Lisbon (25-5)
7. Don Bosco, Gilbertville (24-4)
8. AR-WE-VA, Westide (15-1)
9. West Sioux, Hawarden (18-5)
10. St. Albert, Council Bluffs (21-10)
Others:
Burlington Notre Dame (13-5); Calamus-Wheatland (19-9); CAM, Anita (17-6); Colfax-Mingo (16-4); Durant (13-5); Highland, Riverside (18-4); Kee, Lansing (20-8); Saint Ansgar (21-5); West Fork (16-3)
--IGHSAU SOFTBALL RANKINGS
Class 1A
1 Kee 32-2 1
2 Akron-Westfield 32-2 2
3 Martensdale-St.Marys 30-3 3
4 West Sioux 23-7 6
5 Newell-Fonda 27-10 5
6 Clarksville 24-2 7
7 Westwood 26-10 9
8 AGWSR 24-12 4
9 Woodbury Central 22-10 10
10 Murray 26-5 13
11 Colfax-Mingo 22-11 11
12 Belle Plaine 20-6 12
13 North Butler 21-7 8
14 Remsen St. Marys 20-9 14
15 Mason City Newman 24-10 NR
Dropped Out: Calamus-Wheatland (15)
Class 2A
1 CMB 25-5 3
2 Durant 28-7 4
3 Interstate-35 23-4 1
4 Pella Christian 30-5 8
5 Columbus Catholic 31-5 6
6 North Union 27-6 2
7 Beckman Catholic 27-11 5
8 Iowa City Regina 24-11 7
9 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 27-8 9
10 Central Springs 26-4 10
11 Logan-Magnolia 28-3 11
12 BCLUW 26-8 13
13 South Hamilton 19-8 NR
14 West Lyon 21-6 NR
15 IKM-Manning 22-6 15
Dropped Out: Lisbon (12), Alta-Aurelia (14)
Class 3A
1 Davenport Assumption 36-1 1
2 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 29-2 3
3 Sioux Center 20-6 2
4 Humboldt 27-4 4
5 Atlantic 30-8 5
6 Solon 27-12 7
7 Center Point-Urbana 24-10 8
8 Mount Vernon 25-14 6
9 Albia 24-8 11
10 West Marshall 30-5 10
11 Spirit Lake 24-8 14
12 Algona 18-6 11
13 Cherokee 23-9 12
14 Clarke 20-15 NR
15 West Delaware 26-14 13
Dropped Out: Southeast Valley (15)
Class 4A
1 Benton 31-6 1
2 Winterset 29-7 3
3 Fairfield 31-7 2
4 Ballard 30-5 5
5 Oskaloosa 26-12 4
6 Bishop Heelan 28-6 6
7 Burlington 21-17 11
8 Mount Pleasant 27-10 8
9 Carlisle 22-14 9
10 Perry 24-10 7
11 ADM 19-15 12
12 Boone 24-10 13
13 Dallas Center-Grimes 20-17 NR
14 Charles City 29-6 14
15 Independence 23-13 NR
Dropped Out: Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10), Denison-Schleswig (14)
Class 5A
1 Waukee 33-3 1
2 West Des Moines Valley 33-4 2
3 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 34-4 4
4 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 31-7 7
5 Johnston 32-5 3
6 Urbandale 29-7 6
7 Pleasant Valley 29-8 5
8 Indianola 31-5 8
9 Davenport West 31-8 9
10 Dowling Catholic 27-9 10
11 Ottumwa 23-14 NR
12 Bettendorf 26-11 11
13 Muscatine 22-10 12
14 Southeast Polk 21-15 14
15 Cedar Rapids Prairie 26-9 NR
Dropped Out: Linn-Mar (13), Dubuque Hempstead (14)