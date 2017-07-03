New Iowa baseball and softball rankings - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New Iowa baseball and softball rankings

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
--IHSBCA BASEBALL RANKINGS

Class 4A (Record)
1.      Johnston (26-3)
2.      Dowling, West Des Moines (27-4)
3.      Iowa City West (25-7)
4.      Southeast Polk (22-10)
5.      Ankeny Centennial (21-11)
6.      Iowa City, City High (24-10)
7.      Indianola (26-6)
8.      Epworth, Western Dubuque (26-4)
9.      Prairie, Cedar Rapids (20-11)
10.  Urbandale (21-12)
 
Others:
Lewis Central (20-6); Waukee (20-11); Valley, West Des Moines (20-14)
 
Class 3A (Record)
1.      Davenport, Assumption (30-3)
2.      Harlan (24-2)
3.      Vinton-Shellsburg (27-3)
4.      Saydel (24-4)
5.      Marion (24-7)
6.      Sergeant Bluff-Luton (21-7)
7.      Gilbert (21-7)
8.      Bishop Heelan, Sioux City (23-11)
9.      Knoxville (23-6)
10.  Decorah (18-5)
 
Others:
Wahlert, Dubuque (19-12); North Polk (20-6); Waverly-Shell Rock (18-7); Fairfield (21-8)
 
Class 2A – FINAL (Record)
1.      New Hampton (26-2)
2.      Treynor (26-3)
3.      Wilton (21-5)
4.      Dike- New Hartford (24-3)
5.      Woodward-Granger (26-3)
6.      Cascade, Western Dubuque (23-6)
7.      Beckman, Dyersville (21-11)
8.      Van Meter (24-3)
9.      Regina, Iowa City (21-7)
10.  Forest City (23-3)
 
Others:
Alta/Aurelia (17-9); Estherville Lincoln Central (19-6); Monticello (19-5); PCM, Monroe (16-8); West Marshall (24-5)
 
Class 1A – FINAL (Record)
1.      North Linn (33-2)
2.      Newman Catholic, Mason City (23-3)
3.      Martensdale-St. Mary's (32-3)
4.      Akron-Westfield (24-2)
5.      Exira, EHK (19-1)
6.      Lisbon (25-5)
7.      Don Bosco, Gilbertville (24-4)
8.      AR-WE-VA, Westide (15-1)
9.      West Sioux, Hawarden (18-5)
10.  St. Albert, Council Bluffs (21-10)
 
Others:
Burlington Notre Dame (13-5); Calamus-Wheatland (19-9); CAM, Anita (17-6); Colfax-Mingo (16-4); Durant (13-5); Highland, Riverside (18-4); Kee, Lansing (20-8); Saint Ansgar (21-5); West Fork (16-3)

--IGHSAU SOFTBALL RANKINGS

Class 1A
1    Kee    32-2    1
2    Akron-Westfield    32-2    2
3    Martensdale-St.Marys    30-3    3
4    West Sioux    23-7    6
5    Newell-Fonda    27-10    5
6    Clarksville    24-2    7
7    Westwood    26-10    9
8    AGWSR    24-12    4
9    Woodbury Central    22-10    10
10    Murray    26-5    13
11    Colfax-Mingo    22-11    11
12    Belle Plaine    20-6    12
13    North Butler    21-7    8
14    Remsen St. Marys    20-9    14
15    Mason City Newman    24-10    NR

Dropped Out: Calamus-Wheatland (15)

Class 2A
1    CMB    25-5    3
2    Durant    28-7    4
3    Interstate-35    23-4    1
4    Pella Christian    30-5    8
5    Columbus Catholic    31-5    6
6    North Union    27-6    2
7    Beckman Catholic    27-11    5
8    Iowa City Regina    24-11    7
9    Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont    27-8    9
10    Central Springs    26-4    10
11    Logan-Magnolia    28-3    11
12    BCLUW    26-8    13
13    South Hamilton    19-8    NR
14    West Lyon    21-6    NR
15    IKM-Manning    22-6    15

Dropped Out: Lisbon (12), Alta-Aurelia (14)

Class 3A
1    Davenport Assumption    36-1    1
2    Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley    29-2    3
3    Sioux Center    20-6    2
4    Humboldt    27-4    4
5    Atlantic    30-8    5
6    Solon    27-12    7
7    Center Point-Urbana    24-10    8
8    Mount Vernon    25-14    6
9    Albia    24-8    11
10    West Marshall    30-5    10
11    Spirit Lake    24-8    14
12    Algona    18-6    11
13    Cherokee    23-9    12
14    Clarke    20-15    NR
15    West Delaware    26-14    13

Dropped Out: Southeast Valley (15)

Class 4A
1    Benton    31-6    1
2    Winterset    29-7    3
3    Fairfield    31-7    2
4    Ballard    30-5    5
5    Oskaloosa    26-12    4
6    Bishop Heelan    28-6    6
7    Burlington    21-17    11
8    Mount Pleasant    27-10    8
9    Carlisle    22-14    9
10    Perry    24-10    7
11    ADM    19-15    12
12    Boone    24-10    13
13    Dallas Center-Grimes    20-17    NR
14    Charles City    29-6    14
15    Independence    23-13    NR

Dropped Out: Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10), Denison-Schleswig (14)

Class 5A
1    Waukee    33-3    1
2    West Des Moines Valley    33-4    2
3    Cedar Rapids Jefferson    34-4    4
4    Cedar Rapids Kennedy    31-7    7
5    Johnston    32-5    3
6    Urbandale    29-7    6
7    Pleasant Valley    29-8    5
8    Indianola    31-5    8
9    Davenport West    31-8    9
10    Dowling Catholic    27-9    10
11    Ottumwa    23-14    NR
12    Bettendorf    26-11    11
13    Muscatine    22-10    12
14    Southeast Polk    21-15    14
15    Cedar Rapids Prairie    26-9    NR

Dropped Out:  Linn-Mar (13), Dubuque Hempstead (14)

