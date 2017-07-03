A few storms possible on the 4th of July - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A few storms possible on the 4th of July

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Severe Weather Outlook Severe Weather Outlook

A warm and humid afternoon has once again led to a few isolated thunderstorms popping up across the region and a chance of a few thunderstorms will continue into the nighttime hours as well.  

There's a slight chance of a couple of these cells trying to put down some hail and gusty winds.  

The 4th of July is also going to give us a chance of some thunderstorm development with northern Siouxland probably standing some of the better chances that we'll see.  

Most of us will see about a 30 to 40 percent chance of storms for our holiday and it will be another warm and humid day with highs in the upper 80s.  

Once again there's a chance of a couple of these storms being strong.  

Wednesday is looking drier and we could have a chance of getting into the low 90s both on Wednesday and Thursday.  

We'll cool back into the 80s from Friday through Monday with maybe a few isolated thunderstorms on Sunday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.