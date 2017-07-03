A few storms possible on the 4th of July

A warm and humid afternoon has once again led to a few isolated thunderstorms popping up across the region and a chance of a few thunderstorms will continue into the nighttime hours as well.

There's a slight chance of a couple of these cells trying to put down some hail and gusty winds.

The 4th of July is also going to give us a chance of some thunderstorm development with northern Siouxland probably standing some of the better chances that we'll see.

Most of us will see about a 30 to 40 percent chance of storms for our holiday and it will be another warm and humid day with highs in the upper 80s.

Once again there's a chance of a couple of these storms being strong.

Wednesday is looking drier and we could have a chance of getting into the low 90s both on Wednesday and Thursday.

We'll cool back into the 80s from Friday through Monday with maybe a few isolated thunderstorms on Sunday.