Summer program helps those with special needs and their parents

ARC is a program designed to help those with special needs make big strides.



The Woodbury County chapter was founded in 1979, and it's been making their mark ever since.



Every summer they hold a six week camp for those people ages three and up.



Rita Donnelly, whose son has been in the program for 13 years, says it has helped expand his education and his cognitive skills.



"They work on math, reading, they get to do some art projects, music, PE. They get a whole gamut of different activities. Then he also has a tutor that comes here a couple of times each week to spend time with him as well," said Donnelly.



It's not all work though.



There are plenty of chances to have fun outside of the classroom.



"It's like a summer camp experience. So we're going to the pool, we do the 'tour your town' with the kids. They've been to several places, like museums, that they've never been too before," said Sarah Boesch, ARC of Woodbury County director.



These opportunities help those in the program expand in other ways, including their social skills.



"Through the years he's really gotten a great network of friends that he's grown up with and he gets to see during the summer. A lot of kids that don't have a summer program really miss their friends." said Donnelly.



But it's not just the children who reap the benefits.



"Nobody understands what it's like to be a parent of a child with special needs unless you actually are. So seeing other parents and being able to visit with them - there's that connection. We're supportive of each other as well. We can talk about how things are going for their child." said Donnelly.



Monday's Fourth of July celebration was just one example of how the program brings positive experiences to children and parents alike.