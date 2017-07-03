City officials decide future of police officer in Jefferson, Sou - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

City officials decide future of police officer in Jefferson, South Dakota

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
JEFFERSON, SD (KTIV) -

STORY UPDATE: 

A Jefferson, South Dakota police officer won't be returning to his post following a decision by the city council. 

According to a statement issued by the city council, Engel, Jr. was hired as a part-time officer on June 8 of last year. 

A state statute requires officers to be certified within a year of being hired. 

According to the city council, Engel Jr. failed to do so, and Chief Randy Crum has since hired a part-time certified officer. 

PREVIOUS STORY: 

Monday night, city officials will discuss the future of a Jefferson, South Dakota police officer who pleaded no contest to a pair of charges.

Thirty-eight-year-old Melvin Engel Jr. pleaded no contest to DUI and simple assault in Union County Court. 

Engel Jr. is currently on unpaid leave from the Jefferson Police Department. 

The charges are from an incident on April 1 where an off-duty Engel Jr. pulled a gun out and pointed it at a person following an after-bar party. 

The meeting started at 7 p.m. at the city hall in Jefferson.

