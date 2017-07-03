South Dakota county struggles with cost of drug epidemic

A South Dakota county is fielding requests to hire more attorneys and sheriff's deputies as its drug epidemic intensifies, but officials say there isn't enough money to go around.

Minnehaha County commissioners tell the Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2tifIel ) they don't have enough funds to fill requests from the South Dakota attorney's office, the public defender's office and the sheriff's office.

Commissioner Jeff Barth says filling them would require cutting spending in other areas.

Commission chair Gerald Beninga says public safety issues have exceeded revenue by three or four times. Law enforcement has used at least 45 percent of the county's budget every year since fiscal year 2013.

Drug use in the county and state has risen in recent years with the resurgence of methamphetamine.

Commissioners must have a proposed budget outline for next year by the end of July.

