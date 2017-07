First responders on the scene of a suspected fireworks accident in the Leeds area of Sioux City on Monday night.

The first calls into 9-11 came in around 8:15 to the scene near 44th and Polk Streets.

That's just a couple of blocks off Floyd Boulevard.

Initial reports said someone ended up with a hand injury.

Witnesses say they saw someone go away in an ambulance.

We don't know the extent of their injuries.