Odor issue settled in Sibley, Iowa

SIBLEY, IOWA (AP) -

An odor issue between the city of Sibley, Iowa and a local business appears to be settled.

The city filed a lawsuit against the Iowa Drying and Processing Plant.

And, the company filed a counter suit.

The two civil cases were scheduled to go to trial in a couple of weeks.

Now, both lawsuits have been dismissed.

Court records do not show the reason the lawsuits were dismissed.

However, one attorney working on the litigation tells KIWA radio in Sheldon, the plant is up for sale and the issue is pretty much taken care of.

