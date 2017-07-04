Explorers win series opener over St. Paul

Kramer Sneed threw seven innings of one-run ball as the Explorers beat St. Paul on Monday, 4-2.

Sneed scattered six hits over his seven innings, and struck out six Saints, improving to 2-1 on the season.

The Explorers did most of their damage in the second inning. Rossman hit a bases-loaded double that scored three runs. It was Rossman's only hit of the night.

Joe Bennie was 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored. Jayce Ray, LeVon Washington and Dylan Kelly each added two hits for the Explorers (23-18).

Anthony Gallas had both RBI for the Saints (27-16). Gallas hit a lead-off home run in the second inning, and scored Brady Shoemaker with a single in the eighth.

Sioux City and St. Paul continue their three-game series on Tuesday, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. Fireworks will follow the game.