New Iowa license plates expected for next year

Beginning next year, Iowa residents will be cruising the highways with some new license plates.

Iowa DOT officials already have a variety of draft designs for the new license plates that would replace the white, blue and gray plates introduced back in 1997.

The new designs feature city and county themes, along with ones that use the state flag.

Officials plan to focus on three to five designs before seeking public input.

They say possible input could come from social media, the department's website and people attending the Iowa State Fair next month.

