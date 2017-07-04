New Iowa license plates expected for next year - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New Iowa license plates expected for next year

Posted:
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Beginning next year, Iowa residents will be cruising the highways with some new license plates. 

Iowa DOT officials already have a variety of draft designs for the new license plates that would replace the white, blue and gray plates introduced back in 1997. 

The new designs feature city and county themes, along with ones that use the state flag. 

Officials plan to focus on three to five designs before seeking public input. 

They say possible input could come from social media, the department's website and people attending the Iowa State Fair next month. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.