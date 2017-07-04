UPDATE: Sioux City Police investigating Pierce Street stabbing as attempted murder

UPDATE:

Sioux City Police are classifying a stabbing on Pierce Street as an attempted murder.

According to a press release, the 27-year old victim was at the Kum & Go, 1373 Pierce Street, when he got into an altercation with up to four people.

It was at this time one of the subjects stabbed the victim before the victim was able to flee.

Police found the victim at the 1300 block of Grandview with non-life threatening injuries.

He was taken to Mercy Medical Center for treatment.

While the suspects left the scene, all but two of the men involved have yet to be identified.

Police are looking for the men described as Native American or Hispanic in their 20's.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Sioux City Police looking for two suspects involved in a stabbing last night near downtown.

A 26-year-old was found suffering from stab wounds near 13th and Grandview.

Investigators say he was involved in a fight near 13th and Pierce.

That's when a suspect he was fighting pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

Two men involved in the fight ran from the scene.

Police are looking for the two suspects.

The person stabbed doesn't appear to have life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information in this stabbing investigation call Crimestoppers at 258-TIPS.