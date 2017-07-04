One person injured in house fire in Onawa, IA

One person is seriously injured after a house fire Monday night in Onawa, Iowa.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. near 11th and Granite Streets.

Flames were pouring out of the home when crews arrived.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Someone staying with a next-door-neighbor talked to KTIV about what they witnessed.

"I heard a big bang and we didn't know what it was and wasn't totally sure or what so I ran out and my sister's neighbors house was on fire," said Onawa resident, Jonathan Alexander.

Firefighters on the scene say it's too early to say what started the fire.

The Onawa Fire Department called fire departments in Whiting and Blencoe to battle the intense flames.

Crews remained on the scene for several hours putting out hot spots.

