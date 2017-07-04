One person injured in house fire in Onawa, IA - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

One person injured in house fire in Onawa, IA

Posted:
By Haley Rustvold, News Photographer
Connect
ONAWA, IA (KTIV) -

One person is seriously injured after a house fire Monday night in Onawa, Iowa.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. near 11th and Granite Streets.

Flames were pouring out of the home when crews arrived.

One person was taken to the hospital. 

Someone staying with a  next-door-neighbor talked to KTIV about what they witnessed.

"I heard a big bang and we didn't know what it was and wasn't totally sure or what so I ran out and my sister's neighbors house was on fire," said Onawa resident, Jonathan Alexander.

Firefighters on the scene say it's too early to say what started the fire.

The Onawa Fire Department called fire departments in Whiting and Blencoe to battle the intense flames.

Crews remained on the scene for several hours putting out hot spots.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.