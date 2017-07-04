A 4th of July storm not out of the question

Happy Independence Day! Another hot and humid day is on tap across Siouxland after quite the steamy day yesterday. We saw a few thunderstorms develop last evening and even some severe storms that sparked up. We could see a isolated storms once again today as a frontal boundary continues to move through the viewing area. A rogue storm once again could turn strong to severe with hail and gusty winds being the primary threats. I'm thinking that our fireworks launches will get in okay tonight as most look to stay dry at this time.

A ridge of high pressure then begins to take over for our Wednesday and this will allow even hotter conditions to move in as Siouxland stay under the influence of southerly flow. Temperatures will be climbing into the 90s today, tomorrow, and Thursday with highs rising near 100° Thursday afternoon. A cold front will be moving through as we close in on the weekend with highs dipping back closer to seasonable levels for Friday. Temps will be topping out in the mid 80s Friday and Saturday with another warm front giving us a chance of storms Saturday night into Sunday. This front will also cause the 90s to move back in heading into next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer