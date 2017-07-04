Firework ordinance in Sioux City may soon change

The Fourth of July holiday is being celebrated with traditional fireworks.

After a new law in Iowa was passed this year to legalize the sale of fireworks, residents in Sioux City have been taking advantage of being able to buy and use fireworks.

As the time frame for shooting off fireworks in city limits wraps up, officials are upset with residents who are breaking the law.

"I just don't think we can go 14 days with fireworks in this community. It's pretty disruptive to peoples lives right now," says Mayor Bob Scott.

Under the current ordinance, residents have to stop shooting fireworks at 10 at night.

But, officials say that hasn't been happening.

"The solution is people somewhat need to be more respectful of their neighbors. I mean my neighbors shoot them off and the quit at the right time and that. It's not disruptive but, that doesn't happen in every neighborhood," says Scott.

The mayor took to Facebook Monday night to talk about his concerns.

He says he will be looking to ban fireworks at Monday's council meeting.

Scott says "If people won't adhere to our rules then it makes no sense to allow them going forward. I am sorry for those citizens that have to endure this for one more day"

But, will a ban impact the sales of the newly legalized firework establishments?

"I would assume it would discourage people from purchasing fireworks if there was an outright ban so, I would assume it would impact sales," says Travis McDermott with the Iowa Fireworks Company.

Scott says he understand the frustrations of citizens who are upset with fireworks going off past ten.

But,he says he understands people who want to celebrate the Fourth with fireworks.

"The complaints you're getting from people are that we should have never allowed fireworks to begin with. I think that's a common thread of the people who complain. We get emails on it quite regularly and you know if you read facebook at all people are upset about it. And, of course, people are upset because they want to be able to shoot fireworks and I understand that but, there's got to be some middle ground because we just cannot go 14 days," says Scott.

Scott says although a total ban may not pass, a shorter time frame to light fireworks may get off the ground.