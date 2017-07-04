Army veteran shares the impact fireworks can have on people with PTSD

If you drive past John Kelley's house in Leeds, you may have seen a sign recently.

It reads "Military Veteran Lives Here Please Be Courteous With Fireworks" and it shares a sentiment that several combat veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder share.

"Literally it can put a person into a straight up flashback session where all they've got on their mind is when I was in the war area, I don't have a weapon in my hand so I've got to find some way for protecting myself," said Kelley. "You know whether I hunker down behind a log."

Kelley served in the Army during Desert Storm as a tank mechanic.

And, the sound of fireworks need to be blocked or they can take him and other veterans with PTSD to memories better left in the past.

"For instance, they might go to the basement where the noise volume would be less, use of headphones, noise-canceling headphones," said Michele Kuhlmann, director of the Sioux City Vet Center.

For Kelley, turning up the volume on the TV is the best option.

His wife Marcia, who is also an Army veteran, says having the sign in the yard has also helped.

"There's a family down the street that just do the little ones at home and won't do the big ones," said Marcia Kelley. "They go somewhere else to do the big ones because the father in that family saw that sign."

And while, Kelley is impacted by the fireworks, he just asks for people to limit them to a few days, and if possible, to give him a heads up.

"Just have your compassion for your vets, you know," he said. "We got the orders and told we had to go. So we went and we defended our country. You know give us the respect for giving you those freedoms is all we're asking."

Officials with the Sioux City Vet Center say that in recent wars anywhere from 20 to 30 percent of veterans have been diagnosed with PTSD.

The center provides services, including counseling and help for employment to combat veterans.

The number to the Vet Center is: 712-255-3808.