Ringing in a new 4th of July tradition in Le Mars

The City of Le Mars is ringing in a new 4th of July tradition.

For religious freedom, for educational freedom and for freedom of all things feared; The newly named "Freedom Bell" rang at 8:30 a.m. to celebrate the 4th of July and ring in a new tradition in Le Mars.

"We have fought wars in order to preserve our freedom and we are glad when these wars end and I have tried to parallel the dates with the monuments that they have in the adjacent veterans park and I think our Westmar Eagle over the site ties in with this whole idea very well," said Wayne Marty, Bell Ringer and Organizer.

The bell is located at the Plymouth County Veterans Memorial Park that was once home to Westmar College.

This is the first time this bell has been rung on the 4th of July holiday, and for those here today they are hoping it is the first in a long tradition.

Those attended school here think the annual bell ringing is just the thing to help commemorate the area.

"My blood is pretty blue so to speak, that's a Westmar color and we always keep up with what is going on with the campus, I think it is unique, it's special, it's a long needed identity," said Le Mars resident, Dixie Kooiker

The bell was rung 13 times in memory of the 13 original states, and for the 13 stars on the flag.

Thirteen celebrations are also planned throughout the year that the "Freedom Bell" will be rung for, they are:

1. Feb. 3, 1848 - End of the Mexican-American War

2. Feb. 18, 1815 - End of the War of 1812 (Second Revolutionary War)

3. Feb. 28, 1991 - End of the Gulf War

4. May 7, 1975 - End of the Vietnam War

5. May 8, 1945 - Victory in Europe (VE) Day World War II

6. May 9, 1865 - End of the Civil War

7. July 4, 1776 - Signing of the Declaration of Independence

8. July 27, 1953 - End of the Korean War

9. Aug. 14, 1945 - Victory in Japan (VJ) Day World War II

10. Sept. 3, 1783 - End of the Revolutionary War

11. November (variable) - Election Day

12. Nov. 11, 1918 - End of World War I

13. Dec. 10, 1898 - End of the Spanish-American War